House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3: Daemon’s next move

This weekend is bringing us House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3, and of course we’re excited for what we’re going to see.

Take, for example, what we’re going to see for Daemon Targeryan and Corlys Velaryon following the events of episode 2. Both parties are feeling frustrated and/or betrayed at the moment, and it doesn’t take too much work to see the reasoning why. When it comes to Daemon, he’s still mad that he doesn’t get to be heir to the throne, which is hardly that much of a shock. Meanwhile, Corlys wanted Laena to become the future Queen, even though she’s still just a child.

Now, these two could be working together to some degree, and we tend to think the photo above is representative of Matt Smith’s character working to assist Corlys with what is happening at the Stepstones. Crabfeeder is currently one of the main foes at the heart of this series, and defeating him potentially opens up greater trade around Westeros. Conquering this and/or forging a deeper alliance could be important to both of these characters’ future, especially if they make a play for the Iron Throne later this season.

Another factor in all of this? Viserys and Alicent Hightower welcoming a baby boy in Aegon Targeryan. All of a sudden, the line of succession changes again and, of course, we tend to think that Rhaenyra is going to have a few things to say about that, as well.

