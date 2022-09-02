House of the Dragon spoilers: When is biggest time jump coming?

As some of you may know already, HBO’s House of the Dragon is littered in some ways with various time jumps. There was one between the pilot and episode 2, and there’s another big one coming entering episode 3. After all, this episode is going to feature the birth of Alicent and Viserys’ son Aegon Targeryan, which is going to cause enormous problems for Rhaenyra in her hopes to be heir to the throne.

While this jump forward may be big, there is still a larger one still to come — one that could even come with sweeping changes when it comes to the cast.

Here is what we can say at the moment. Per Lad Bible, come episode 6 you are going to see a number of the younger characters recast with older performers. This is where Emma D’Arcy will officially take over as Rhaenyra, and will be joined by Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Nanna Blondell as Laena, and John MacMillan as Laenor. Laena, of course, is the character who had the really awkward discussion with Viserys back in episode 2, as Corlys did everything in his power to get someone within his family on the throne.

Once we get these older characters, will the massive time jumps stop? There is at least a chance of that but in general, the most important thing for House of the Dragon is that they stay focused on delivering the big story beats that they want. If this is meant to be the pace of this show, that’s fine — just don’t change that out of nowhere, given that this is what happened at the end of Game of Thrones that caused everyone to get so upset.

