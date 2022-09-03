New Amsterdam season 5 premiere spoilers: How Max looks ahead

The premiere of New Amsterdam season 5 is coming to NBC later this month, and it is fair to have questions aplenty about the story ahead.

The big news coming out of the past few months is the departure of Freema Agyeman as a series regular; not only that, but the stunning way that it happened. At the end of the season 4 finale, Helen made it clear that she couldn’t marry Max; yet, there wasn’t much of a reason given. It felt way to abrupt, and we tend to think that Dr. Sharpe wouldn’t do this unless something unexpected got in the way. We want answers, but how many can we get if Helen is off-screen? This is one of the things the writers have to resolve.

Of course, trying to get big teases from the powers-that-be at this point is not an easy thing to do. For now, here is at least a small tease we can offer courtesy of executive producer Peter Horton, who had the following to say to TV Insider:

“The right thing at the wrong time ceases to be the right thing anymore. This is a theme Max will have to wrestle with in his relentless longing for Helen, as he strives to keep himself, Luna and New Amsterdam on track.”

So what does all of this mean? Clearly, Ryan Eggold’s character will still be thinking a lot about her, not that this is all that much of a surprise. We’ll see more of what his mindset is in the premiere, and we do think that he’ll try to focus in part on what he can control — take the state of the hospital and also caring for his daughter. Yet, Helen will most likely continue to be on his mind and personally, we do think she’ll be turning up again at some point.

