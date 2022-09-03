The Boys season 4 premiere date: The power of pressure

The Boys season 4 is going to be incredible — we have all of the confidence in the world that Eric Kripke and the producers will deliver.

The strength of the show isn’t necessarily the big jaw-dropping moments — take the opening minutes of season 3 with Termite, or what we saw with a certain “party” later in the season that crammed a number of Supes in a house to commit lewd acts. Instead, it’s the substance underneath — the characters and the biting satire. This show is often saying something about celebrity culture and the power / toxicity of influence. Homelander and Starlight are at this point two sides of the same coin.

Do you want to check out our full review for The Boys season 3? If you haven’t seen it yet, watch below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates moving forward.

The quality of the first three seasons is one of the reasons that we do really think patience and time are essential to making season 4 a success; that’s why it’s okay that we’re stuck waiting until late 2023 at the earliest to see the show back on Amazon. Nobody should feel any pressure to get this show back on the air sooner; as a matter of fact, it’d be a mistake to do that. The writing and producing needs to work overtime to make sure that they don’t cross over into self-parody territory.

Also, they have to avoid that pressure to “top” the shocking moments that we saw in season 3. It’s hard to think of anything weirder than the Termite situation or what happened with Timothy and The Deep. Don’t try to top them and if you have some other big ideas, try to make them look and feel different. Pressure can be both a blessing and a curse; there’s going to be a lot of it, but as we mentioned at the start, we do have faith that the writers will keep the focus on what matters the most.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing when it comes to The Boys season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







