Chicago Fire season 11 premiere spoilers: Honeymoon havoc

Are you ready to see the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere on NBC? We hope so, given that it is coming around the corner!

The good news entering this episode is that, at least for now, we haven’t heard about any cast members departing this show. We say that given the impending exits from some other Dick Wolf shows including Chicago PD (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Law & Order: SVU (Kelli Giddish). Of course, anything is still possible, and we know that there’s some danger coming for some major characters in this world.

Take, for example, Severide and Kidd. They just got married! However, and in true show fashion, nobody can stay altogether happy or content for long. There’s always going to be more drama here, and we saw the beginnings of that at the end of the season 10 finale.

If you want some more insight on what lies ahead here, check out the full premiere synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past.

By the end of this episode, we hope that some of this is resolved — the fact that Miranda Rae Mayo’s character is pictured above does give us at least some element of hope that she’s going to be okay. After all, it’s not like she had that uniform above with her when she went to the cabin!

This premiere should at least provide a lot of what you love about Chicago Fire from start to finish, including top-notch action and at least a few additional surprises. What else could you really want other than a crossover? (We’re still waiting to get more information on that.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere?

Do you think both Severide and Kidd will end up being okay here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates throughout the season. (Photo: NBC.)

