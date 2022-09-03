9-1-1 season 6 premiere spoilers: The blimp crash!

Moving into the 9-1-1 season 6 premiere, we’ve known that a disaster was coming from the sky — and now, we’ve learned more what that exactly means.

The upcoming September 19 premiere of the series carries with it the title of “Let the Games Begin,” and for those of you who predicted that a blimp crash was the much-teased disaster this season, you were corrected. The crash itself is obviously a huge problem; the fact that it happens right around a sports stadium during a major event takes it to another level. For more, just take a look at the 9-1-1 season 6 premiere synopsis below:

When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium. Bobby and Athena drop off May on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon plans, while Maddie and Chimney go to couple’s therapy in the all-new “Let The Games Begin” Season Six premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-601) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If you are a big football fan, you probably know that blimps are around stadiums during games to provide great views from the sky — it adds to the coverage! Of course, we’ve never thought that they were 100% necessary to the enjoyment of a game on TV, but it’s a part of the tradition. It’s also the cause for this particular accident. We’d be surprised if this crisis is resolved in the premiere, and we say that mostly because of the history of 9-1-1 premieres extending for a couple of weeks. It’s a great way to deliver big, memorable stories straight out of the gate — and this case, there’s also some strong personal stuff happening around it.

