The Resident season 6 premiere spoilers: Conrad’s decision

The premiere of The Resident season 6 is going to be coming on Tuesday, September 20, and we know already that there’s huge stuff coming. Take, for starters, an emotional story involving Padma’s pregnancy that has been teased in a few previews already.

Meanwhile, Conrad Hawkins will finally decide what he wants to do romantically, including who he wants to pursue between Billie and Cade. We know that there’s no guarantee that his choice in this moment means a perfect long-term relationship, but the writers are pretty clearly stating with this that they don’t want to do some sort of love triangle for most of the season. We know that the photo above shows Conrad and Cade, and we know that the latter is going to be around full-time for season 6. However, we’ve said for a while that Billie feels like the more likely choice and we’re sticking to that. Maybe it’s just because we’ve been invested in that character longer.

For a few more official details about the premiere, including a story for Devon, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 6 premiere synopsis below:

When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle. Meanwhile, Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials at Chastain in the all-new “Two Hearts” season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-601) (TV-14 L, V)

We’re hoping that this season really does showcase new sides to all of the characters and digs a little deeper into who they are. There’s a lot of potential here! There are seemingly no major departures like we had in season 5, so things can be a little more settled with the people currently on-staff at the hospital.

