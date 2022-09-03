SEAL Team season 6 premiere photo: Jason, Ray fight to survive

Are you ready for the SEAL Team season 6 premiere to arrive on Paramount+? In just over two weeks, Bravo Team will be back in action — and we tend to think it’s going to be dark, intense, emotional, and so much more.

At the heart of the story, though, will be the cliffhanger at the end of season 5. Remember that the lives of several team members were in jeopardy after that explosion. Are we hopeful that a lot of them are going to survive? Sure, but that does not mean that it’s going to be easy.

In the photo above, you can see Jason (David Boreanaz) and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) doing everything that they can to survive in the aftermath of said cliffhanger. Given what we’ve seen from the two characters in the trailer already, we’re pretty darn confident that the two are going to survive — but there could still be consequences. Remember that being a SEAL isn’t just about physical peril; there is a great deal of psychological turmoil that also has to be accounted for. They will need to take care of themselves when they are back home, and that hasn’t always been a priority.

For Jason in particular, he cannot discount his physical or mental health; so much of the end of season 5 was about his traumatic brain injury and self-care needs to be a big priority for him moving forward. This is really the only way that he’s going to get better, so he desperately needs to put a focus on that if he is going to get better.

Remember that with the show on the aforementioned streaming service, it does give them more confidence to tell stories that are bigger and darker than anything we saw on CBS. They had most of season 5 on Paramount+ and now, they should be more confident to take things to another level.

