Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto players; Terrance vs. Michael

There is a new Power of Veto Competition taking place in the Big Brother 24 house today — so why couldn’t this have been Zingbot? We’re asking the real questions here now. (The real truth is that production probably didn’t want someone in a robot costume wandering around in 100 degree weather — it’s hot in the LA area this weekend!)

This competition is interesting because almost everyone will be chosen to play. You’ve got Head of Household Michael, of course, and the nominees in Alyssa and Terrance. Only one person will be left out and, presumably, they will get to be host.

Entering the comp, we know that Michael would prefer that noms stay the same. He doesn’t want to make anyone else mad, and nor does he want to put Turner on the block — after all, he claimed previously that this is something that he didn’t want to do! We think that if anyone other than the nominees won Veto, they’d keep it the same — though it would be chaotic if Turner won and opted to remove someone.

Unfortunately for Turner, he won’t get that opportunity: He is the only person not playing the competition today. Terrance, quite hilariously, chose Taylor to compete! (Given how much smack he’s talked about her, we didn’t think he’d do this — unless he thinks he can beat her.) Monte and Brittany are also taking part.

Terrance keeps teeing off on Michael

This has been a recurring theme of the past few days, and it continued today with Terrance talking to Taylor: He’s still out to destroy Michael and Brittany’s jury chances by whatever means necessary. His anger is twofold: That they held back on the info on Kyle until it was convenient, and that they completely detonated his game when they chose to reveal it. He lost his alliance and for whatever reason, he was shocked to go on the block.

Michael knows already that Terrance is sounding off about him (Terrance has already threatened another house meeting), and he’s upset at the notion that someone is ready to go to jury and destroy his game for the sake of doing so. Michael’s not getting that things are a bit more complicated than that. No doubt he’s been dominant all season, but a fundamental part of Big Brother is making people feel good about you. That’s why we’ve never been a huge believer in the idea of a “bitter jury.” You can control at least some of your destiny in this game if you play correctly.

In other news…

Turner’s told Alyssa that he will never vote her out. No shock there — Alyssa will be incredibly easy to beat.

