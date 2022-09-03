Yellowstone season 5: Prepare with Labor Day Weekend marathon!

The premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is rapidly approaching on the Paramount Network — it’s going to be here before you know it!

So what is the best way to prepare? We think that the answer is pretty darn simple: By diving back into old episodes. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, you are going to see a continuous marathon of episodes from the first four seasons of the show. If this surprises you even a little bit, we just gotta say that it really shouldn’t: This is something that we’ve seen Yellowstone do a number of times over the years, and we don’t think they’re going to stop it in the near future. It’s one of the reasons why the show is such a runaway hit now! (You can see a promo for the marathon at the bottom of this article.)

Is it possible that we’ll see a new teaser or something during the marathon? Anything is possible but if the network goes in that direction, we tend to think that it’s going to happen closer to the end of it. This is the sort of thing that would generate a lot of headlines for them, and we can’t see them doing that at a time where no one is frankly around to cover it. Labor Day typically is one of the slower news weekends of the year, and not much is going to happen for that to change.

Remember that the season 5 premiere is going to air as an epic, two-hour event on November 13 — as we get closer, we anticipate that more and more great stuff will be revealed all about it.

What do you most want to see when Yellowstone season 5 does premiere?

Let's go to work with the Workin' the #YellowstoneTV Labor Day Marathon! Binge all four seasons starting Saturday at 11am ET, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Z2xBCxd5E1 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 31, 2022

