The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Hopes for September

The Witcher season 3 is absolutely coming to Netflix, and at least for now you don’t have to play the what-if game in regards to that.

Are there still questions to think about here? Absolutely, and one of the biggest revolves around just when we’re going to see these episodes start streaming. This is one of Netflix’s most important franchises; it is one of the reason why there are already some off-shoots out there. Just by virtue of this and this alone, you can easily say that they’d like to get more of the show sooner rather than later.

Of course, they also are not going to be one to rush anything along here, mostly because they don’t have to. They do have those off-shoots and beyond just that, there are other programs they can put on the air while viewers wait.

In case you aren’t catching the gist that we’re putting down in this article, we wouldn’t come into the rest of September with high hopes for any major reveals. We’ll consider ourselves lucky if we get a premiere date at all at some point through the rest of the calendar year, and there may not be a lot of additional casting news the streaming service is willing to share. We’re just glad that production is ongoing, especially since it was shut down temporarily over virus concerns.

Even when filming is completed, it’s still going to take some time for these episodes to arrive. The Witcher has a long post-production period and even when the episodes are complete, Netflix still has to find the right spot to put them on. They won’t just broadcast them the very next day after they are wrapped.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Witcher right now

What do you eventually want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3 premiere date at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







