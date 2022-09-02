Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it this month?

Now that we are officially into the month of September, what better time than now to talk further about a Your Honor season 2 premiere date? In particular, should you expect more details to be coming out very soon?

One thing that has already been confirmed is that the Bryan Cranston series (which has been in production for a little while now) is set to premiere this fall. It’s true that the network has not gone more in-depth than that as of yet, but they also haven’t really needed to. We’re still probably a couple of months away, at least — remember that “fall” can mean any Sunday up until December 18, though we do think it will be back earlier than that.

We think once we get to the end of this month, the temptation will start to be there for Showtime to want to announce something else. That’s especially the case when you consider how The Chi is ending this weekend and we are midway through the current season of City on a Hill. It’s important to reveal a date at a time when people are still watching! That’s especially true for a show like this that has an enormous name in the case. If you wait too long, you run the risk of effectively hurting your own viewership or not giving yourself enough time to properly promote things.

Beyond just a premiere date, one other thing we’d love to get a little more news on soon is whether or not this is really the final season. While Cranston said as much earlier this year, the folks at Showtime have yet to confirm anything. Perhaps they are still keeping their options open, just in case? We wouldn’t be all that surprised.

