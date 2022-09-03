The Chi season 6: Is it renewed or canceled over at Showtime?

Is The Chi season 6 happening at Showtime? Or, should we prepare ourselves now for the end of the road? If you are watching the big finale this weekend, there may be a chance that you are asking these questions. If you are, consider us more than happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just point out the news as it currently stands: The premium-cable network has made it clear they want more of the Chicago-set series! They’ve already put that renewal out in the world and for now, we just sit around and wait to see what happens next.

With the way that season 5 left off, there is clearly a lot still to explore for a number of these characters. So much of season 5 was about growth and people coming to realize new things about themselves. This has never been a show out to rush anything along and in the end, we have a hard time thinking that they will change that next season, either — regardless of whether or not season 6 is the end.

In theory, you could make the super-easy argument that The Chi is one of those shows that could go on forever — and it would be pretty darn difficult to argue it! This world is always changing and there are always new faces that could be introduced. However, we know that television doesn’t quite work like that — eventually, we do think this story will end. Before that happens, though, we hope we get at least a couple more years.

Even though the show is 100% coming back, don’t be shocked if Showtime takes their time making some big announcements. They most likely realize that they don’t need to rush anything along, so why would they?

