BMF season 2 premiere date: Our September expectations

Is September going to be the month where we get a BMF season 2 premiere date over on Starz, or at the very least more news about it? This of course is an exciting thought, but whether or not it happens is an entirely different thing.

On paper, there’s a pretty clear reason to finally give us more news about a second season, largely in that it’s been so long since season 1. Why in the world wouldn’t the network want to keep that momentum going on some level? Also, we tend to think that at least some of the episodes are going to be ready before too long.

From where we sit, though, it still feels unlikely that there’s going to be a ton of BMF season 2 news in the relatively near future, and there could be a pretty simple reason for it: The upcoming documentary series the network is bringing to the table soon. In airing that in October, the network is buying themselves a lot of time for season 2 and making it so that they don’t overlap between the documentary and scripted show.

With that being said, we definitely think that Starz is going to use one in order to promote the other, given that this is just something that fundamentally makes the most sense. We’d be absolutely stunned if there is no promotion for BMF season 2 at some point while the doc is on the air, and that could hint at a premiere date in early 2023. This is, at least for now, when we expect the show back on the air, but that could change at any moment and for a wide array of different factors.

Given the quality of season 1, it does feel right for producers to 100% take their time on this. Why rush something when you want to make sure you deliver the best quality down the road?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to BMF right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a BMF season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







