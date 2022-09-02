Good Trouble season 5 spoilers: What’s next for Dennis, Davia?

As we now move into Good Trouble season 5 on Freeform, there’s a chance to see some big chances across the board.

Of course, one of the biggest ones is that Davis and Dennis are finally together! We know that the writers have been building towards this moment for a while and now, it’s finally here! This does lend itself to some other questions, including just how they will make things work. There are complications coming their way, and we don’t think anyone should view this as a situation that it’ll be smooth sailing just because the “will they or won’t they” part of the relationship is over.

In a speaking to TVLine about some of the challenges ahead for these characters, here is a little bit of what executive producer Joanna Johnson had to say:

There’s a couple of things. One is now they’re together and they’re instantly sort of living together. You don’t have that natural progression of where you date someone and you sort of have also that fun like, “I haven’t seen them for three days. I wonder when he or she’s going to call me?” They sort of end up jumping over all of that by virtue of having been friends for so long [and] also the fact that they’ve been living together for so long. So that sort of colors the relationship a little. You can easily get too comfortable too soon.

But then the other thing is that the two of them are going to really be pursuing some big career moves next season and struggling with finding the time when people are so busy, trying to build careers. It’s hard to find time for each other. So they’re going to have to really make that time to find moments together and to do some things that are special and not just think, “Oh, we’re here in The Coterie. We’ll just chill and do Netflix every night.” They’re going to have to work.

We do at least know already that the writers do a good job here of often balancing out dramatic moments with happier ones, and we do think there’s going to be a healthy mix for the two moving forward. Also, can we keep the two together? Given that we waited so long to see this big, romantic moment, we don’t want to see it taken away at any point in the near future.

