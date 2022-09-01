Good Trouble season 5 premiere date hopes on Freeform

Following the end of season 4 on Freeform tonight, what is there to say about a Good Trouble season 5, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

First and foremost, we should just point out where things stand at present — nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a start date. However, we can tell you that the show is going to be coming back down the road! That renewal was announced some time ago and we’re looking to learn a little bit more about what the future holds! Of course, we’re encouraged by the fact that the show is still going strong despite the exit of Maia Mitchell, which of course was never guaranteed.

So when can we expect to see more episodes on the air? Odds are, it will be back fairly early on in the new year. The show has a fairly consistent schedule and based on when the renewal was announced, there is no real reason for that to be altered or changed all that much.

Of course, there are still some larger questions to think about here, and that includes whether or not season 5 will be the final one. We know already that this isn’t the sort of show that will go on forever and in a way, it’s a miracle that it’s lasted this long on a network that has canceled a lot of different series before in the past. It’s just especially important that Good Trouble gets a proper send-off since its story first originated all the way back in The Fosters. We don’t want to see it walk off into the sunset without any sort of proper tribute ahead of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Good Trouble season 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates the rest of the way. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







