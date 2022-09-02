Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Calm before the storm?

If you look out at world surrounding Ted Lasso season 3 right now, it may be surprising how quiet and still everything feels. For several weeks throughout the summer, it felt like there was a near-endless barrage of interviews, quotes, and all sorts of other good stuff discussing the Apple TV+ show and its future.

Now, however, we’re clearly moving into a different chapter, one where things are starting to quiet down. What’s happening here? Let’s just say for now that a big part of it is strategic.

One of the big reasons for a lot of those interviews was a promotional blitz leading up to the Emmys taking place on September 12. Now, a lot of that blitz is over and the awards show is starting in just ten days. That’s why, at least for now, we view this period as the calm before the storm. We’re sure that some other big stuff is coming, and now Apple can focus much of their attention on hyping a lot of that up.

We’ve said already that there’s a good chance the streaming service will announce something more during the Emmys, whether it be a premiere date or at least some more teases on the story. If they don’t, we imagine there’s a good chance it will come shortly after, especially if Ted Lasso receives a good bit of awards recognition. This will directly lead to people talking more about the show again, which could keep momentum going leading into a date announcement.

Given that the series is supposedly coming back this fall, time really is of the essence here. It has to be since otherwise, you don’t give the buildup that this show really deserves. It has put Apple TV+ on the map just as much, if not more so, than any other show they have! That’s especially surprising given the success of The Morning Show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







