Blue Bloods season 13 premiere photo: Is someone in danger?

The Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is a little over a month away from airing, but there is reason to be both excited and nervous at present.

With this in mind, why not go ahead and share the latest photo? The image above is one of many revealed by CBS for “Keeping the Faith,” and it is curious for many reasons. Take, for starters, seeing so man Reagans, including Henry and Joe Hill, together and separate from family dinner. This is not something that happens all that often with this show!

The next question you have to wonder here is fairly simple: Where exactly are they, and what is going on here? The setting looks like it could be the hospital, and the synopsis for the hour notes that “The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez.”

Given that Eddie and Danny are both in this photo, this makes us immediately concerned for either Jamie or Baez — and most likely Jamie. While Baez is beloved, would Henry Reagan be showing up for her? We’re not sure. We do wonder if something happens to Jamie in this episode, and that could be another driving force behind him eventually landing a slightly different spot at the NYPD. We’ve heard already that this is something that could be happening, and it would also allow him to 1) stay at the precinct and 2) be able to still work alongside Eddie. A bigger line is going to be drawn in the sand when it comes to that.

In general, remember that Blue Bloods season 13 will be coming to CBS on October 7; we’ll get other news as we get closer.

