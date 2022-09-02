Trying season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s season 3 finale, can you expect a Trying season 4 over at Apple TV+ — and if so, when could it premiere?

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and share the good news: There is more of this series coming down the road! Earlier this week, the folks at Apple confirmed this leading into the finale. This makes Trying one of a select few shows at the streaming service to get a season 4 renewal, so it should feel good to be a part of this sort of rarified air. Esther Smith and Rafe Spall will continue to take center stage, and we’re sure that there are some more challenges ahead for them.

Now that we’ve mapped at least some of that out, let’s get to another order of business here: When new episodes are going to premiere. One of the things that is so important about this renewal being announced when it was is that it enables the streaming service to have a better timeline for whatever the future is going to be. There is a reasonably good chance that new episodes come on the air in 2023; as a matter of fact, that is what we currently expect!

As for whether or not season 4 is the final one, go ahead and file that under “questions we can’t quite answer as of yet.” There is going to be time for Apple to figure that out, though in general we don’t tend to believe that streaming shows are going to last for some incredibly long period of time. They tend to consider a lot viewership versus cost, and the vast majority of programs do get more expensive as time progresses. It’s just a natural part of this business we have come to understand.

Odds are, some more news on a Trying season 4 premiere date will trickle out at some point in the first six or seven months of 2023.

