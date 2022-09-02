Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Xolo Maridueña on Miguel’s future

Cobra Kai season 5 is just one week away from arriving on Netflix, and it goes without saying there’s a lot to be excited about here! Daniel and Johnny may need to work together and recruit some new friends to take down Terry Silver, who is expanding the Cobra Kai world into a number of dojos all over the Valley.

Amidst all of this high-stakes karate action, there’s also something quite personal for Miguel, as he heads off to Mexico to try and find his biological father. Johnny will follow him down in hopes of 1) finding him and 2) making sure he is okay. There’s a lot of emotional stuff that could be coming for this character throughout, so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

So what does the man behind Miguel in Xolo Maridueña have to say about this story?

The new season picks up right where we left off. Miguel had an epiphany at the most recent tournament that there’s more to life than just karate and that — although his mother and grandmother shower him in love — he wants a father figure. That hole was filled by Johnny in a great way. One of the things that I’ve loved about playing Miguel is he didn’t need an actual father to connect with someone. I know tons of people who aren’t around their biological fathers, but yet have great relationships with older males or older females. Johnny was a great influence and motivator for Miguel and I think he made him feel wanted and secure. But there was only so far that was going to fly. The journey Miguel is about to take is not going to be easy. He’s embarking on something he knows nothing about. Whether or not it works out, my hope is he finds some answers. It’s a bit surreal because I never thought the show was going to tackle this subject matter.

Xolo 100% has a lot on his plate right now in between this and the upcoming Blue Beetle movie, but we hope that there is still a good shot at a season 6 down the road. Nothing is official as of yet, but the creative team has indicated that they would love to tell more story within Daniel and Johnny’s world.

