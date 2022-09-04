Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5: The Catskills

There are a few different things worth noting as we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 next week on Starz, but why not begin with a change of venue?

For those who do not know, this upcoming episode titled “What Happens in the Catskills” is, of course, going to be set up in the mountains. This seems to be a vacation-of-sorts designed by Raq with a simple purpose: Trying to get her on the same page again with her son Kanan. Unfortunately, she’s probably well-aware at this point that doing this won’t be as easy as it used to be, especially with all of the messiness that is out there around her family.

Want to get a few more details about this episode now? Then go ahead and check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Raq turns to her attention to bonding with Kanan in the Catskills, but business follows them despite her best efforts; tension between Crown and Lou boils over; Burke snoops into Howard’s private life.

Does anyone else see this story with Burke ending in some really bad ways? This just feels like a crisis in the making that is ready to bubble over and cause all sorts of problems. Maybe that’s just what we expect given that this universe tends to pride itself on being both chaotic and unexpected.

By the end of this episode, one thing will be clear: We’re at the half way point of this story. With that, it’s inevitable things are only going to bubble over from here.

