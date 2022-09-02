The Crown season 5: Casting news, premiere date talk

It’s been a good while since we’ve had some new headlines to report on when it comes to The Crown season 5 and season 6 — why not change that now?

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the Netflix drama is setting the stage for the sixth and final season in a big way — they’ve cast Prince William and Kate Middleton! Rufus Kampa will play William during some of his early teenage years, while Ed McVey will take on a slightly older version moving into his early twenties. Meg Bellamy, meanwhile, will be playing the future Duchess of Cambridge around the time that she and William first met.

So why are we casting season 6 even more season 5 premieres? Well, the simplest answer is that The Crown shoots these seasons far in advance, and that makes it significantly easier on production. We know that it’s been a long time at this point since season 4 aired, but new episodes are coming in the relatively near future. The plan, at least for now, seems to be having season 5 premiere in November, and our hope is that season 6 will come in the same timeframe in 2023.

So when are we going to get a specific premiere date? For the time being, our hope is that it’s going to be coming sooner rather than later. The same goes for getting a teaser / a trailer. Since we are still so early on in the month, we do think that we’re going to get something before we move into October. We’re just going to have to be patient to see what they want to do — and let’s just go ahead and hope that this show lives up to the enormous expectations that exist out there for it.

