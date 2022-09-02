Devil in Ohio season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today at Netflix, can you expect a Devil in Ohio season 2 renewal? Or, have we made it to the end?

There are of course a number of things well-worth talking through right now, but it all begins with where we think things stand at the moment: There’s not going to be another season on the way. Pending some last-minute surprise by the streaming service, the plan from the start was for this Emily Deschanel series to be one season and that’s it. It’s even being billed as a limited series!

Sometimes, it’s better for a show like this to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end, since it starts to feel a little more unrealistic if it just drags on forever. This is one of those shows that came in with a plan and it’s out to achieve that.

Beyond all of this, we think we’ve seen enough examples at this point to know that extending shows beyond their natural shelf life isn’t always that great of an idea. Big Little Lies, for example, was not as successful in season 2 as it was with its first go-around. Sometimes, shows are better when they are just neatly tied together.

More so than anything else, our hope following Devil in Ohio is simply that we continue to see some other great stuff featuring Deschanel down the road on the streaming service. She’s taken on less work since completing her run on Bones, though she did have a nice little arc on Animal Kingdom earlier on in that show’s run.

Rather than a Devil in Ohio season 2, is there anything else you’d want to see from Emily on Netflix?

Do you agree that sometimes, limited series are better off when they are truly limited? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: Netflix.)

