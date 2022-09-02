Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Some of Zingbot’s zings! (day 58)

Tonight was a weird one within the Big Brother 24 house — in addition to there being a Head of Household Competition, we also had Zingbot!

For the record, even the way in which Zingbot returned was a little bit unorthodox. Rather than mock everyone before the competition, the show literally sent everyone back out to the backyard to be mocked before coming back inside. This was totally the most random appearance from the bot ever.

Want to make sure you see all of our Big Brother 24 updates? Then go ahead and visit the link here. We will have more moving forward.

The funniest thing about Zingbot to us doesn’t actually involve the jokes — instead, it’s how everyone is usually excited to see him and then really bitter after the fact. Take, for example, Alyssa — it’s not entirely clear what she was mocked for, but she didn’t like it. (This one was probably tricky — we’re not even sure Zingbot wanted to bring up Kyle.)

Here are some of the ones we’ve got a good sense of right now.

Turner – It had to do with him smelling / not showering enough. This was a narrative that was going on early this season on BB Twitter, so not too shocking Zingbot went there.

Michael – Basically, he was called ugly. He didn’t mind too much, given he’s already got the love of his life and is happy.

Terrance – It seems tied potentially to his DJ career or lack thereof — basically, he was called a nobody.

Brittany – It involved on some level her habit of staring.

Taylor – She’s cold-hearted, which makes zero sense given that she’s nicer than most of the people in the house. She actually liked her zing!

Monte – It had to do with some of his impressionists and/or being boring. He’s acting like he’s okay with it, but we get a sense it’s gnawing away at him.

The reality of Zingbot

It’s usually not as exciting as it’s hyped up to be — the best thing is always the panicking afterwards when players think this is what America thinks of them.

If you missed it…

Michael won Head of Household (again), and it feels clear that he’s putting up Alyssa and Terrance. Turner could be a replacement nominee, but there’s time to sort that out. The interesting twist here is that we know a Double Eviction is coming, and if Michael doesn’t win that Veto, there’s a good chance he gets booted from the game unless Brittany or maybe Taylor is in power.

What do you think about the Big Brother 24 zings?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







