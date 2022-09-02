Dynasty season 5 episode 21 spoilers: The last before series finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Dynasty season 5 episode 21 on The CW next week, it feels right to say that we should start waxing poetic. After all, we are almost at the end of the story! There are only two more episodes left and that’s it.

So are we going to get a full sense of closure from the finale? We wish we could offer a full answer to that and instead, all we can say is that many CW shows were warned in advance that this could be the final season, and it was up to the creative teams as to how they wanted to tie things up. We know that Dynasty is a primetime soap, and there is a tradition with a lot of these where they choose to end on cliffhangers. We hope that this isn’t 100% the case here; these people deserve some closure, as do viewers who have stuck with it despite the weird timeslots and the low ratings.

Now, let’s get to specifics on the story. Below, you can take a look at the full Dynasty season 5 episode 21 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

IS ALL AS IT SEEMS? – Tension remains between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) prepares for Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique (Michael Michele) realizes something of great importance to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam (Sam Underwood) makes matters worse for his family situation. With Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Michael Allowitz (#521). Original airdate 9/9/2022.

