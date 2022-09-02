The Chi season 6 premiere date hopes over at Showtime

Following the season 5 finale of The Chi airing on Showtime this week, of course it makes sense to wonder about a season 6. Why in the world wouldn’t you? The ensemble drama tells some of the best stories of the South Side out there, and it is also one of the premium-cable network’s most consistent shows. It not only has found an audience, but it’s also maintained it over the past several years.

Of course, the most important thing to note from the start here is that there will, in fact, be a season 6 coming. Showtime greenlit that last month, and that takes away any of the drama that we’ve got on that subject entering tonight. Now, the question shifts over to when the next batch of episodes is going to actually air.

Is there a spot that we can pinpoint right now? Well, that’s a little bit complicated since we gotta wait for filming and a lot else to take place … but we do tend to think it will be back in the summer, given that there is no real reason for Showtime to change things up. The renewal came early enough that the timeline won’t be interrupted, and it will probably arrive at some point following the second season of Yellowjackets, which formally kicked off production this week.

Beyond the premiere date, there is still one more thing to wonder about: Is season 6 going to be the end? It is rather rare for cable shows to make it into a season 7 or season 8, but we have seen some on Showtime do it before. Think in terms of Homeland, Shameless, or Dexter. there is certainly enough story on The Chi to justify at least a season 7, but this will be a decision tied mostly to the network alongside the creative team. For now, we will just take things one season at a time.

