Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4: Trust issues

As we get closer and closer to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4 on Starz this weekend, the more one thing will be clear: There are issues with trust between Kanan and Raq. To make matters worse, they’re going to be widening.

At the end of episode 3, MeKai Curtis’ character received another visit from Malcolm Howard and within that, he got some pretty darn important news: He is not only his father, but he remembers everything the night of the shooting! It probably goes without saying, but this could fundamentally change everything moving forward.

Because of both this and then also Raq not telling Kanan about the death of Scrap right away, we’re in a spot here where he has reason to wonder if his mom is really looking out for his best interest. You can get an even better sense of that courtesy of a sneak peek over on Reddit. Kanan questions Raq further about why Howard was such a threat in the first place, given that there are a lot of “crazy” cops out there. She tries to argue that it’s tied to Buck Twenty but still, you can see Kanan doesn’t fully buy it.

The most important thing for now is what Kanan doesn’t say in this scene: Anything that has to do with his second meeting with Detective Howard. For now, he is keeping his cards close to the vest, and we’ll just have to wait and see how long he does that … or how long Howard himself keeps the secret of that conversation.

