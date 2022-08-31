Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4: Symphony returns

If you wanted another reason to be excited for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4, we’ve got it for you here: The return of Symphony to this world!

To us, there’s no denying that this is one of the more interesting characters within this world. There’s no denying that he cares for Raq and the feeling is mutual. However, Raq also questions whether she can live in these different worlds at the same time when there is almost always a risk of something bad happening.

Be sure to see our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan review! Take a look below to get some more thoughts all about what just transpired in episode 3. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

What makes Symphony rather interesting is that he’s got such a big heart and he’s capable of a good deal — but there’s also a chance that he could die at any moment. Raq knows that if she gets too close to him, there’s a chance that someone could target him.

In general, stability is not going to be an easy thing for her to come by. We’re not altogether willing to believe the notion that Unique if off somewhere happy with peace and nothing else. Meanwhile, Kanan is starting to lose trust in her and understandably so, given that she didn’t tell him about what happened to Scrappy. Also, there’s the whole issue of Malcolm Howard, which we think is going to come back in a big way. The deeper we get into this story, the more complicated things are going to be — and something crazy is probably going to happen before we get to the end of it. Just prepare accordingly.

Related – Get some other information on Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now!

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4, especially when it comes to Symphony?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







