Hightown season 3 premiere date: September expectations

We know that Hightown season 3 is going to be coming to Starz eventually, but could we get news in September? Is that an overly optimistic hope?

Let’s start by going over where things stand at the moment: the premium-cable network has yet to announce anything definitive when it comes to the future of the Monica Raymund series. It is clear that more is coming, especially since filming has already wrapped. Yet, it might be unrealistic to say it’s coming until at least November, if not early 2023.

With that, we’re a little cautious about getting some sort of premiere date news this month. It could happen closer to the end of the month, but a lot of that is simply going to depend on where the network wants to program it! Just remember for a moment here that Starz has themselves a ton of different options when it comes to what they want to do and when they want to have certain shows on the air. Along with Hightown, multiple shows including Power Book II: Ghost and Heels are already done with production, as well. Meanwhile, the first half of Outlander season 7 will be coming presumably in the first half of 2023, and there is also another season of BMF and then also Power Book IV: Force.

We’d be shocked if we didn’t get more of Hightown on the air over the next four or five months, but the ball will be in the network’s court. No matter where they place it on the schedule, we just hope that we have an opportunity to see it shine and for more viewers to flock to it. Isn’t this one of those series that deserves some more attention, especially after being under-the-radar for so long?

