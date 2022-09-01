The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 9: Who needs a comeback?

Tuesday night is set to bring us The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 9 on CTV, and we still have six teams remaining!

We’ll be the first to admit that after all of the cast wonkiness this season, we were 100% convinced that we were going to have an elimination this week. That didn’t happen. Instead, Brendan & Connor lived to fight another day and that adds another dose of competitive energy to the field.

In general, we would say that at this point, The Amazing Race Canada may have one of their most competitive seasons ever. No team remaining is a dud, and we’ve seen all of them shine in one form or another. We’re actually rather happy that the alliance fell apart a little in episode 8 — it’s not out of a dislike for any teams, but it’s just more captivating at this point to see teams have to fight on alone. There already are still rivalries, so there’s no real reason to be concerned about that. Personally, we want to see Franca & Nella and Beverly & Veronica both make it to the finale so they can continue to at each other. Competition is good!

As of right now, we’d say that Jesse & Marika are probably the favorites to win it all, mostly because they’ve finished first in three out of the last four legs and have shown themselves to be well-rounded. Yet, we also don’t think there’s any team far ahead of the rest. Episode 9 will take the remaining teams to New Brunswick and based on the preview, Brendan & Connor could continue to face a lot of trouble. We know that physically they’re one of the better teams, but one of their weaknesses seems to be tasks that require a little more patience or a specific skill. They can get a little bit ahead of themselves thanks to that athleticism.

