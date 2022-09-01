Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Our September expectations

What could we learn about a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over the course of the month of September? Will we end up finding out anything at all?

It goes without saying that within the world of this Netflix show, there is almost always something going on and we wouldn’t consider anything quiet. We know that there is some more work being done on the next batch of episodes now!

With that being said, a lot of the work we are talking about here comes courtesy of the writers’ room. They are plotting what some of the final stories are going to look like, and there is no pressing need to rush anything. The room will likely continue over the next couple of months without any sort of major interruption or headlines.

There is almost certainly not going to be any premiere-date news this month; we’d be shocked if there is even news on a premiere month. While the cast and producers will have a chance to make an appearance at the upcoming Emmy Awards, they probably won’t be able to dish much on when the show is back. Heck, we’re not even sure they will be able to talk about when filming is underway! Instead, this will just be an opportunity to see them reflect and/or hint ever so slightly as to what is going to be coming up next.

For now, we maintain that we’re not going to see Stranger Things 5 until at least 2024, and we tend to think the earliest it’ll be out is spring or summer. This show takes a long time to film, and that is without even mentioning all of the visual effects that come along for the ride here.

