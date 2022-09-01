The Boys season 4 premiere date: What to expect in September

Now that we are officially into the month of September, what can we say when it comes to The Boys season 4 — especially with a premiere date or at least a time-frame? We know already that there are a lot of things to look forward to here in general, given that this is one of the best shows on all of TV.

First and foremost, we should note that you won’t be getting any news on a premiere date this month. There just isn’t any reason for Amazon to announce anything close to it right now! We don’t even think we’re going to get anything close to a premiere month.

In general, we think there are a couple of big-time things to watch out for this month from the streaming service.

1. More casting news – This feels like the easiest thing that the streaming service can deliver. We know that there are at least two new Supes coming in season 4 in Firecracker and Sister Sage and, beyond just that, we have a mysterious character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Beyond that is where some of the question marks start to come into play.

2. The end of Gen V filming – Production for the spin-off has been going on for a long time, and we know that the cast and crew are nearing the end. We’re sure that Amazon wants to use this show to help bridge the gap between seasons 3 and 4, so we’re sure some news on a potential premiere will come out in the months ahead. (We hope that it will have a spring/summer launch, and that will set the stage for season 4 potentially coming in early 2024 — all of this is still flexible, though, and up to the streaming service.)

What do you think we’re going to be learning when it comes to The Boys season 4 this month?

