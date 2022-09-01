Severance season 2 premiere date: An upcoming challenge

The wait for a Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+ is going to be long — we don’t love that, but it’s pretty darn clear at this point. The critically-acclaimed drama is still waiting to start production and it’s only months into this that we can really start to take things seriously when it comes to the future.

Of course, there are some drawbacks when it comes to the long wait to season 2, especially when you think about how much press the show has received the past couple of months and how much more we’re going to get over the next two weeks. What is the reason for that? Well, it has everything to do with the Primetime Emmy Awards. There have been a ton of interviews lately because of the nominations, and we’re sure that there is going to be some more great stuff from the red carpet.

Unfortunately, moving forward the Adam Scott series will have the difficult challenge of having to start from scratch, as it will need to in some ways, kick off its promotion all over again. The diehard fans will be there, but by the time the show comes back (most likely in the spring or summer), how many casual fans will remember it? How do you reach some of these viewers?

The onus is going to be on Apple to continue to develop and think of ways to keep this show top of mind, whether that be an extensive promotional campaign or using their other hits like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso to further promote it. Getting awareness out there for a series like this is not the easiest thing in the world, and we have to be aware of that ahead of time.

Still, we’re going to have confidence Apple will figure this out — Severance is a good enough show that people should flock to it!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional insight. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







