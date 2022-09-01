Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle’s eviction and HoH talk

In just a matter of hours, the latest episode of Big Brother 24 is going to air on CBS and with that, Kyle will be evicted from the game.

So what exactly can you expect? There’s been almost zero game-talk today and there doesn’t need to be. Kyle’s eviction will likely be unanimous. There’s a lot that goes into that, including the implications that would come with casting a vote to save him. Even those who still want to support him (like Alyssa, at present) probably want to put on a certain face to the public.

The problem that we really have entering Kyle’s eviction is how much time he’s spent talking about 1) a potential redemption edit and 2) how he won’t be able to do more reality TV after this. He doesn’t seem focused enough on the emotional impact of his words on others, and it’s still more about how it impacts him down the road. This is why we’ve always said so much of his remorse will be reflected in his actions after the game as opposed to apologies or anything else he says now.

We know that there’s been a lot of questions as to whether Kyle will get booed by the audience (remember, there is an audience now) — we think that CBS has tried to put a stop to that after season 16, so our feeling instead is that he’ll probably come out to silence. If people cheer for him we’d be shocked and honestly, rather uncomfortable.

As for Julie’s interview, we’re going to judge that when we get around to it.

HoH expectations

Are we going to get a competition tonight on the feeds? Ideally, we’d love that — however, at the same exact that it feels doubtful. They’ll probably save it for the Sunday show. There’s been zero word of it being endurance, so we wouldn’t be shocked if it is taped after the show and there is some sort of memory / skill component to it.

Who needs to win it the most? Probably Michael, just because he probably needs to win every competition from here on out that guarantees his safety. He’s just THAT big of a threat.

What do you expect on tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

