Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Smooth sailing ahead?

For everyone who did not hear the news already, there is some fantastic news out there when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 — filming is officially underway! It took a long time to get us to this point and yet, we’re now in a spot where now all we have to do is sit back and prepare for good stuff coming our way.

So should everything go according to plan now, and is there a clear path to a start date at Showtime? On paper, it certainly seems like.

Have you seen our review yet for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale? If not, be sure to watch it below below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and remember, we’ll have more during season 2.

Remember for a moment here that starting up production is no small feat for any show, mostly because there are so many moving parts that constitute it from top to bottom. You have to get the entire cast and crew together and from there, have locations set and everything good to go. There’s always the possibility of delays, and you have to prepare for that, as well.

What we can tell you at this point, though, is that Showtime is almost certainly getting things fully set for what’s going to be coming up next. We think they have a good premiere date in mind for this show that could be anywhere from late February until April, and we think that production kicking off gives them reason to finalize and prepare that more than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now, including more insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

Are you at least glad that filming is now 100% underway? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







