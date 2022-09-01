The Blacklist season 10 filming: We’re inching closer!

It really goes without saying, but at this point we’re beyond eager for The Blacklist season 10 to start production. How could we not be? There is so much we’re expecting on the upcoming batch of episodes, but the problem is having to wait for some of it to get here.

For now, we latest have a little something to tide you over.

As you can see from the Instagram Story below, there is some location scouting underway now for the new season! This goes along with a lot of the discussion that production would be kicking off right after Labor Day.

We suppose we should also mention the image that’s been floating around out there of James Spader sporting a full head of hair and scruffy beard. We firmly believe that this is his hiatus look, but at the same time, wouldn’t it be fun if he actually showed up like that for a couple of episodes? We’re a firm believer that TV characters don’t have to look or feel the same forever; this is one of the reasons why we were so happy that Ressler had that scruff for the first part of last season. (This may be a little bit of a hot take, but we actually preferred it to the clean-shaven look.)

At the moment, there is still no premiere date for The Blacklist season 10, but we are personally anticipating that we’ll see it at some point in the new year. We just hope for some official news later this year!

Is there any one thing you’re most excited for when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 once filming begins?

