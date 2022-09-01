She-Hulk season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A new acceptance

As you prepare for She-Hulk season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ next week, what exactly can we expect at this point? After all, remember that episode 3 actually tied up a few loose ends.

Let’s start with the reminder that Emil Blonsky is now on parole. Unless it turns out that Abomination is going to be a Big Bad later this season (which feels unlikely), the show is probably going in a different direction now. This also most likely does not include Bruce Banner or Wong — some of these cameos are done, and helped to just set up the story.

Moving forward, we do expect that we’re going to see a good bit more of Titania, given that she has been billed as a significant villain this season — and also a little bit more when it comes to Jen Walters really accepting the role that She-Hulk has in her life. We’ve seen her struggle mightily with this role as of late, as she’s dealt with a lot of unwanted attention. Yet, she has received at least some good advice about controlling the narrative — regardless of whether or not she wants to be a superhero, she is now. People are going to talk to her about it. The best thing she can do is stop some of the rumors and present who she is — while still working to do her job. We think she’s prefer to just keep being a lawyer and going about her business, but that’s probably not going to be possible.

At this point, we’re just grateful that more than half the season is still ahead! After all, we want to be able to dive in and enjoy all sorts of great stuff the rest of the way.

