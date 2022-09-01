New Amsterdam season 5 premiere spoilers: Max’s aftermath

For anyone out there excited for the New Amsterdam season 5 premiere over at NBC, we’re glad to have a few more details now!

We know entering this episode that one major event is going to inevitably define a good bit of the story: The departure of Helen Sharpe. We know that Freema Agyeman is not returning to the show full-time; we hope that she could still make a cameo or two, but we have to wait and see on that. For now, Max has to move forward with the knowledge that the wedding is not happening, and we tend to think that this is not going to be an easy thing for him to accept or death with. Instead, things are probably going to remain pretty emotional for him for quite some time moving forward.

If you want to get some more details, be sure to see the full New Amsterdam season 5 premiere synopsis below:

In the season premiere, Bloom, Iggy and Reynolds rally around Max as he deals with the fallout from Helen’s decision. Bloom gives extra space to Leyla, but she’s in for a surprise. Reynolds and Wilder help a young terminal patient realize his dream to star in a Bollywood show. Iggy has a breakthrough with a challenging patient.

What we really wonder about with Max at this point is simply this: What is his endgame? He can’t just sit around and wait for Helen to come back, but being with her was a major driving force in his life. Being back at New Amsterdam wasn’t a part of his long-term future either, as he wanted to just make sure that the hospital was left in a good place. There is a lot to sort out here, and we’re sure many events are poised to play out over a period of time.

