After the first two episodes today on Amazon, of course it makes sense to want The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 3 air date. This is precisely what the streaming service wants! This is one of the most ambitious, expensive shows ever created — the #1 thing that they want is to convince people to keep watching.

So when will the next chapter of this J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation come your way? Well, you’ll have to wait a little while. Amazon specifically debuted the first two episodes at once to get people hooked and for the rest of the season, we’re going to get a single episode a week.

As for the air time, things are shifting back a little bit. The first two episodes were available at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, the rest of them will come up starting at midnight Eastern time, so technically on Fridays for those of you on the East Coast. West Coast viewers will see them at 9:00 Pacific time. There are eight episodes in the first season, with the finale currently set for October 14.

Amazon doesn’t tend to release a LOT of insight about upcoming episodes in advance, so don’t be shocked that there aren’t a lot of details out there about episode 3 just yet. The streaming service is going to keep a LOT locked in the vault until the very last second.

There is one other thing worth noting here: We’ve already got a season 2 order! This serves as a great reminder that there is a lot of great stuff still to come, and the producers here are absolutely moving forward with some ambitious plans. Let’s just hope that they continue to stick the landing.

