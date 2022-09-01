Big Sky season 3 trailer offers more Jensen Ackles, Reba McEntire

Just in case you were not aware already, Big Sky season 3 is slated to come on ABC this fall, and there is a LOT to be excited about.

For those who aren’t aware, one of the things we’re most curious about is how the show is effectively rebooting itself after two years on the air. It’s got a new subtitle here in Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and the new trailer below leans so much more on the present than the past. Jenny and Cassie now have a fellow crimefighter in Beau Arlen, played of course by Jensen Ackles. He made his debut at the end of last season and for at least this season, the Supernatural actor will be a series regular. It’s still remarkable that the show was able to get him following his excellent run as Soldier Boy on The Boys season 3.

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire is also a big part of this season as Sunny Barnes, a woman who runs a popular excursion business — people pay her money and, effectively, she gives them a fantastic experience in nature. Or, is she doing something else along the way? She’s certainly set up here as a villain, which is pretty exciting in itself just because we typically associate the country-music icon with positive energy and humor.

One thing to remember in general here is that Big Sky is going to be airing on a new night this year (and for the third straight season) — Wednesdays. It will be here on September 21 starting at 10:00. We hope the new characters help to bring the show both new energy and viewers; after all, it still feels like there’s potential for the audience to expand even more beyond what we’ve seen so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Sky right away

What do you think about the full Big Sky season 3 trailer?

Also, what do you think about some of these new additions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that, of course, we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







