The Challenge USA episode 10: Was Cashay eliminated v. Sarah?

Entering The Challenge USA episode 10 tonight on CBS, we of course knew things were going to be competitive … especially around Sarah.

One of the things that the show has illuminated us to plenty of times already is how she hasn’t made a final yet and because of that, she’s gunning hard for it. The women were the ones going to the Arena tonight, so she had that opportunity. The funny thing here, though, is that Sarah ended up having to compete due to finishing last in the main Challenge — a product mostly of sabotage.

We get in some way Angela and Alyssa coming after her because of frustrations being on the outs … but why would you force someone into the Arena knowing that another woman would choose her competitor, and you weren’t aligned with any of the other women? That’s the part that just doesn’t line up here.

Anyway, Danny and Desi were the two who had to make the decision here, and this is where things got a little bit more difficult. Danny had no interest giving Sarah what she wanted, which was a showdown with Angela or Alyssa. The two debated extensively and ultimately, Cashay was sent in instead of one of the two Big Brother women. As you imagine, Sarah wasn’t happy — she had to face off against her own friend!

The battle — Cashay vs. Sarah

This was barely even a battle. The moment that we saw that these two were running on a human hamster wheel, it looked clear that Sarah was going to dominate. There was a heavy strength component here and we’ve seen time and time again that Sarah is strong. She won both of these heats and with that, Cashay was sent out. Good on her for making it this far, and for being such a good sport at the end of it! She had a lot of positive energy and we really hope that she gets to come back down the road.

