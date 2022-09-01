Dancing with the Stars 31: Lindsay Arnold not appearing

While you are waiting to find out the full cast for Dancing with the Stars 31, we can tell you a thing or two about the pros.

In a post on Facebook, longtime pro Lindsay Arnold has confirmed that she will not be appearing on the upcoming season of the show:

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

So what’s reason for this? It has to do largely with her wanting to be with her family. Her husband lives and works out of Utah, so traveling back and forth is difficult. Also, the two have a young daughter! That is another thing that went into consideration here.

Arnold did make it clear that she could return down the road — given that the series has already been renewed for a season 32, that is something 100% still in the cards:

“It’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS.”

Remember that the premiere of Dancing with the Stars 31 is going to be streaming on Disney+ on Monday, September 19. How will the show work in its new home? We’ll have to wait to find out!

