Grown-ish season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Do you want to get some more news when it comes to Grown-ish season 5 episode 8? This is an episode titled “Certified Lover Boy,” and it is going to be intense.

What’s at the center of this story? It’s going to be an uncomfortable one for Junior, and that is abundantly clear. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Grown-ish season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Junior finds himself the center of attention when he’s awarded five stars on Cal U’s infamous “D List,” prompting timely conversations about objectification and hookup culture among the crew.

This is going to be an episode that tackles some pretty serious stuff, but in true show fashion, this is happening through a rather comedic lens. We’re anticipating a lot of interesting twists over the course of the installment, and we’re also glad that the writers are really talking about this. In general, the objectification of men doesn’t get talked about all that much, whether it be due to notions that guys can “handle it” or their struggles to simply talk about it openly. This could be the sort of story that peels back the curtain on that in a rather significant way, while also progressing the story forward.

One other thing worth noting? We’re getting close to the end of the first half of the season! Nothing is settled on the future beyond this season so if you do enjoy what we’re getting at the moment, we suggest that you continue to watch live and get most of your friends/family to do the same. All of this could play a role, and hopefully, we learn a little bit more about things in the long-term over the next few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grown-ish season 5 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







