Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Best time for a trailer?

It of course goes without saying that there’s going to be enthusiasm for a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix, but there’s also a desire for more than just that — don’t we all want some sort of official trailer here, as well?

We can say that when it comes to the latest in behind-the-scenes happenings for the series, things are pushing forward quite swimmingly, but we know that at the same time, there won’t be a real eagerness to rush anything along. This is a show that is absolutely going to get viewers watching no matter when it is put on the air, and just about every person involved behind the scenes is acutely aware of that. Because of this patience can be afforded to make sure that everything is done 100% correct.

If you have read our articles over the past month or two, then you may already be aware that we think that Bridgerton season 3 is going to be released on the streaming service at some point in the spring of 2023, but it may be a bit later than what we saw for the season 2 release. That coincides well with how long it can take to make a show like this.

Let’s say that we get new episodes in either April or May — that means a teaser or trailer at around February could be possible. Given that season 3 revolves in part around a very established character in Penelope, that means that there will be less of a need to push simply the lead. Instead, we tend to think that season 3’s promotional material will give a deep-dive into the world itself. Sure, there will be a love story — but what about everything else around it?

