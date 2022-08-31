American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7: Full ‘Necro’ cast

In just a matter of hours, you are going to see American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 arrive on Hulu — shouldn’t you know more about the cast now?

First and foremost, the goal of “Necro” is going to be the same as the goal for a lot of other episodes we’ve seen over time — to freak you out. We hope that it does that, and that we get a story that is structured in general differently than several others this season. We’d argue that season 2 has been better overall than season 1, but there have been a lot of last-minute twists that don’t chart with the rest of the episode.

If you want to check out our latest American Horror Stories episode review yet, all you gotta do is look below. As you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other insight on this show and the flagship Horror Story.

The performing toplining this episode is Madison Iseman, who previously appeared in another horror project in Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot. She is joined here by Cameron Cowperthwaite, who has some experience with the franchise courtesy of American Horror Story: Cult. Beyond that, you have Spencer Neville, who appeared in one episode of the 1984 season, Sara Silva (who had a brief appearance on The Boys this past season), and Jessika Van, who recently appeared on Paper Girls.

In general, this episode does not have a big name or even some major franchise name recognition — that may be why it is airing so late in the season. That may not speak at all towards the overall quality of the episode, though, as this could still prove to be a strong installment that freaks us out on some level. After all, isn’t that the hope?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right now, including more on the finale

What are you the most interested in seeing moving into American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to get even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







