Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Preparing for Kyle’s exit (day 57)

After an eventful and emotional past few days within the Big Brother 24 house, the action has shifted so far in day 57. The live feeds are significantly quieter, and we imagine that will be the case for at least a certain part of the day.

After all, at this point there is zero reason to campaign. It is probably with that in mind that we’re not expecting a Veto Ceremony tonight — that will probably be saved to add to tomorrow’s episode. Kyle is going to jury; he isn’t campaigning, and nor does he want people to vote for him to stay. Instead, you’ve got people like Alyssa plotting out the best Goodbye Message for him. (If you missed the update earlier, we’ve given up on trying to define their relationship; we’re looking forward to not having to write about it anymore.) In general, we expect most of them are going to be about hoping Kyle “grows” as a person following what he said about an all-white alliance. As we’ve said before, his actions after the game will mean more than his words now.

Most of the other conversation in the house so far has been idle chit-chat, and a lot of that may be because everyone has a reasonably good sense of where they stand. Taylor has no reason to get paranoid and she can just ride out the rest of her time on the block. With Kyle leaving this week you have Turner, Alyssa, and Terrance pretty established on one side. Meanwhile, Michael, Taylor, and Brittany are on the other and Monte is in the middle. Monte would probably love to work with Taylor and Brittany, but he’s threatened by Michael. Michael / Brittany / Taylor don’t want to nominate Turner outright after he put up Kyle, but they could still name him a replacement nominee.

We do expect some more game-talk a little later in the evening, mostly about planning strategies for the next Head of Household Competition. With Kyle gone it may be hard to shift fully back into game mode but we expect it.

