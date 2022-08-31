House of the Dragon season 2: Co-showrunner exiting

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 2, you should know of a pretty important change behind the scenes of the hit series.

According to a report from Deadline, Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from his position as co-showrunner, leaving Ryan Condal to man the post on his own moving forward. The two worked together throughout development of the HBO series, with Sapochnik, a well-known Game of Thrones director, helming the pilot episode. He will remain on board as an executive producer throughout the remainder of the show’s run. (George R.R. Martin remains very much involved behind the scenes.)

In a statement, here is what Sapochnik had to say about stepping down:

“Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season One and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers.

“It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands,” he added. “I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

Who is coming on board?

The aforementioned report notes that Alan Taylor, who directed multiple Game of Thrones episodes during the early days, is coming on board as a director / executive producer for season 2. Here is what he had to say on the subject:

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens. I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

House of the Dragon was renewed for a second season shortly after the premiere. To get more news, be sure to visit the link here.

