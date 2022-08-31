House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3: The threat of Daemon

As we get ourselves prepared for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3, why not have a little bit of a talk about Daemon?

If there’s one thing we know about this character right now, it’s this: He’s got no issue causing some problems. This is a guy who went off and claimed Dragonstone just because he felt like it! He’s not necessarily all bad, but there is a good bit of rage and pain built within his DNA. He’s someone who, like so many other characters, wants power — but what will he do in order to get it?

The biggest concern at the moment with Daemon has to just be tied to that conversation with Corlys at the end of episode 2, where the two figure out some sort of arrangement to amass more power for themselves. Do we think that Daemon would go so far as to try and overtake his own brother Viserys on the throne? Not necessarily, since he hadn’t tried that before. Yet, we do think he’s capable of causing some other sort of problem for the King, whether it be tied to Rhaenyra or any potential children Viserys has with his new wife Alicent Hightower.

In general, the biggest takeaway we have entering the next new episode is pretty simple: Be prepared for anything with Daemon. If you think he’s done wrecking havoc now, think again.

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3, especially for Daemon?

