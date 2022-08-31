The Boys season 4 filming: Things are SHOCKING already…

For those of you who did not know, filming on The Boys season 4 is currently underway … and yea, things are crazy already.

In a post on Twitter (quote-tweeted by the show’s official account), visual effects supervisor Stephan Fleet had the following to say while working on the newest batch of episodes: “My eyes can’t unsee what I just saw right now.” Sound intriguing? Or, horrifying? Maybe a little bit of both?

The challenge with this show right now is fairly simple, as the producers are in this precarious position where they have to constantly try to top themselves on just about every occasion. That is not an easy thing at all to do. How do you possibly up the ante from what we saw with Termite, which we cannot even begin to describe? More so than delivering a crazy twist, the most important thing is ensuring that every shocking visual is 100% justified.

The #1 thing we’re the most excited for right now is simply for a chance to see the story advance given that Starlight is a part of the Boys, Homelander is seemingly supreme ruler of Vought, and there are new characters coming into the fray in Sister Sage and Firecracker. We’re obviously excited to see where things go, but we are going to be waiting for a long time. This show takes forever in post-production and we don’t tend to think it will be back until late 2023 or early 2024 — and that is just us being optimistic.

Appears S4 production is goin well https://t.co/4sc6z3BNsM — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 31, 2022

