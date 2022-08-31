American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A potential plan

American Horror Story season 11 is coming to FX — and we’re sure it will be here in the reasonably near future. The question here is when and beyond just that, what the entirety of the schedule will look like.

So what can we say for now? Obviously, circle some dates in October, and also look to the months beyond that, as well.

There have been rumors aplenty about start dates for the latest chapter in the franchise, which is currently being filmed in New York. We don’t want to specify a specific date here in fear of generating false expectations, but we think by around the middle of the month, it will be back. If you are FX, don’t you want at least a few episodes on the air before you get around to Halloween? That just feels like the smart, reasonable thing to do.

As for what is coming on the other side of that, we think the show’s finale will probably air by mid-December at the latest. This season should only run 9-10 episodes, and there are plenty of rumors out there already that we’ll be getting a two-hour premiere. In the past American Horror Story has not fared well airing after the holiday season, so the network is going to want to get it done by Christmas. We’d just advise you to be prepared for that in advance. We’ll be so much better off for it.

